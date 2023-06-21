Weight loss drugs: we asked doctors about safety, efficacy

GRAND RAPIDS — Many women trying to lose weight feel like they are making no progress after trying seemingly everything. And to pile onto that frustration, there are a lot of social media ads and stories about weightloss medications. Those options seem tempting and they might be good for you, but they aren't healthy for everyone.

Dr. Diana Bitner at True Women's Health says for some women their weight and their ability to gain and lose weight is not a choice. Family history, stress, metabolism dysfunction such as hunger signals form the brain, and insulin resistance play all play a role.

When women enter menopause, there is a dramatic risk for weight gain due to poor sleep, and the loss of estrogen changing how the liver handles sugar.

Bitner said, "A lot of women ask me, I am hardly eating and exercising and I am not losing weight. I believe you. In some women, efforts do no work because your body is stuck in storage mode due to metabolism changes and internal body signals."

At True Women's Health Dr. Celia Egan is a board certified obesity doctor who helps women navigate what is and isn't health for their own bodies.

Dr. Egan said, "scientists have found help for women through weight loss medications that are safe, but there are some parameters. Candidates for weight loss medication include any women with BMI over 30, or over 27 with any related medical conditions like pre-diabetes, PCOS, and high blood pressure."

Most women gain 5 to 8% of their body weight urging the first two years of menopause. "Scientists have broken the code on getting the metabolism back on track using medications of a class called GLP1 receptor agonist. These medications help women reverse pre-diabetes and get their life back again," said Egan.

Bitner did note there is a lot to learn about the long term effects of weight loss medications, but the new drugs are a good options for the right candidates.

But remember, weight is not worth. To see if you might be a good candidate for a weight loss drug, make an appointment with a Board Certified Obesity doctor like Dr. Egan at True Women's Health.