Weather photos amongst storm warning in West Michigan

Earlier today, a severe storm warning was given for Grand Rapids. This warning is especially important for those near I-96.
Below are some photos submitted to us by various viewers of the weather today.
More storm debris on US-12 near Robbins Lake Road east of Union, MI. Debris now pulled off the road. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/FItnh5ljY1— Dan Boers (@DanBoers) June 20, 2021
Tree down US-12 near Robbins Lake Road - east of Union, MI @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/Hw8ZuPD1ws— Dan Boers (@DanBoers) June 20, 2021
Storm near Union, MI - high winds, downpour. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/XOoyXNeRsq— Dan Boers (@DanBoers) June 20, 2021
Storm Incoming - Union, MI @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/YORgVFGq3O— Dan Boers (@DanBoers) June 20, 2021