Severe storm threat this Father's Day evening

GRAND RAPIDS — While your Father's Day starts off calm and quiet, the weather quickly changes by this evening. A system is expected to arrive in West Michigan around 4 pm, bringing strong to potentially severe storms. The window for potentially severe weather extends from 4 pm until 10 pm tonight.

Locations north of I-96 fall under a slight to marginal risk of severe weather. For those of you along and south of I-96, you fall under an enhanced severe weather outlook.

The main threats include damaging winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Please have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts, including the FOX 17 weather app. Review your severe weather plans with your family today, and come up with a location in your home in case of a severe weather outbreak.