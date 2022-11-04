Wealthy Theatre hosting Open Projector Night on November 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wealthy Theatre has announced that it will be hosting Open Projector Night on November 9, at 6 p.m.

This will be the first year that the event has been hosted at Wealthy Theatre. It was originally launched in 2012 by the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts.

Open Projector Night shows work from local, regional, and national filmmakers that have a connection to Michigan. The work includes movies, animated narratives, commercial work, and experimental pieces.

The event will be hosted by Grand Rapids filmmaker Joel Potrykus. Potrykus wrote and directed 2016's The Alchemist Cookbook, 2014's Buzzard, and 2012's Ape. His latest film, Relaxer, was released in 2018.

The event will also feature a Q&A opportunity with filmmakers, an audience vote, and an after-party in the lobby.

“Open Projector Night exemplifies the mission of Wealthy Theatre and the [Grand Rapids Community Media Center] by building our community through media,” said Wealthy Theatre Operations and Film Coordinator Nicholas Hartman. “We are delighted to step in as host for this wonderful series, which has enjoyed a great following in West Michigan.

“Filmmaking is a true artform – the screen is a canvas, and Open Projector Night invites the community to view various artworks by local talent. This series is truly unique, as filmmakers, film lovers, and community members alike can engage with one another in an intimate setting.”

A list of the filmmakers and their work can be found below:



Adelaide Wilson ( Mod Mod Teenage World )

) Andrew Lewis ( Scratch Offs )

) Ara Adeniji, Kendall Veasey, and Tessa McDonald ( Dream Date )

) Dan Woodliff ( Bomb )

) Jeremy Knickerbocker ( Distant Dream 001 )

) Katya Kan ( Everything Shiny is Gold )

) L. Ruhland ( Wonderland Doomsday )

) Lindsey Normington, Kelly Curran, and Creston Brown ( How To (Without a Doubt) Get Rich and Famous in LA )

) Michael Lentz and Hailey Jansson ( Windows )

) Michael McCallum ( The Pewter Bros. )

) Pat Bird ( Upon Waking from Sleep Paralysis )

) Philip Carrel ( High Rise Demise )

) William Mosqueda (Unstoppable Ruin)

Open Projector Night will be held on November 9. More information on the event can be found on the Grand Rapids Community Media Center’s website.

