'We will find them. I promise': GR radio DJ recounts home invasion while she and husband slept upstairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the last month, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office has responded to just one home invasion call, but Grand Rapids police have seen a number of break-ins, leaving residents like Laura Hardy on edge.

Hardy, a Grand Rapids radio DJ with the Big Joe and Laura Show on Mix 95.7FM, told FOX 17 about a terrifying incident at her family’s home this past weekend.

"It was hateful, mean and terrible," Hardy said in an interview Tuesday.

She and her husband were sleeping in their Alger Heights home of about two years.

Hardy woke up a bit after 3 a.m., heading downstairs to grab a quick sip of water.

"They didn't care that we were sleeping,” she said.

She found their front door wide open, her cat “Chubs” wandering around outside, and her loaner vehicle missing.

“There's a chance they threw him outside, because he meows a lot when he thinks that you're gonna feed him,” she pondered Tuesday. “They did it so silently and, dare I say, professionally.”

She guesses they got away with approximately $1,200 worth of items, including a PlayStation, Xbox, TV and a VR headset.

The thieves, whoever they were, must have stepped around a number of children’s toys and family photographs during their heist.

“They could see my son's stuff laying around,” Hardy explained. “They actually had to knock over my son's picture on our TV stand to get to all the stuff.”

The Grand Rapids Police Department is in the process of investigating the break-in at Hardy’s home.

While they have had another 11 reports of home invasions since Sept. 20, they said Tuesday that they have not seen any “significant patterns” in the incidents.

"We lock our doors; we lock our cars," Hardy said. "This is not something we would have ever expected."

GRPD urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

They provide the following tips for staying safe in your home:

Lock your doors and windows

This is the easiest way to keep burglars and unwanted visitors out of your home.

Be smart about who you let into your home

Sometimes even someone you have hired to work on your house can have ulterior motives. Keep valuables out of sight. Perform background checks on contractors before you begin a project.

Install a security system

A home security camera will keep tabs on people. It will help you keep an eye on unwanted visitors and behavior.

Know your neighbors

One of the best prevention measures is to watch out for each other. This is very helpful when you are away from your house.

Light the outside

Keeping the outside of your home lit is a great deterrent for criminals that want to hide in the shadows.

Be mindful of what is in your trash

Personal information, or even that new TV box, may draw attention to your home.

Keep the bushes around the house trimmed

This helps eliminate hiding spots.

Think about getting a dog

Dogs will often bark when they sense unfamiliar people (and sometimes squirrels) at your doorstep. This can keep potential criminals away.

