'We want people to have the products that they need': Nonprofit works to end period poverty, expands to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a different kind of poverty that affects one-in-five women. An organization is working to address inaccessible feminine hygiene products through advocacy, education and simply giving them out for free.

“We really didn't mean to start a nonprofit. My friend and I were going to do a one-and-done kind of event,” Lysne Tait, founder of Helping Women Period, told FOX 17 Friday.

That one event turned into a full-on mission to end period poverty in Michigan.

Tait describes period poverty as people not having or not being able to afford the feminine hygiene products they need. She says the products can be expensive— sometimes ten dollars for one box of tampons— which could take a big chunk out of someone's fixed monthly budget.

“We want people to have the products that they need to keep them safe and healthy. If they can't afford these products, they'll use other things, like shirts and socks, or they'll use the products that they do have for longer than they need to, and that'll lead to infection,” Tait explained.

She adds, if those people don't have enough money for period products, they probably don't have enough money for insurance.

The Lansing-based organization has expanded to West Michigan after merging with Be a Rose, another organization focused on empowering women by providing feminine hygiene products.

“I think it's wonderful! Anything that you buy for your period is so expensive. I can imagine that if your funds are tight and you have to choose between taking care of your kids and feminine hygiene products,” said Aimee Paulson. She came out to the Women's Expo at Devos Place Friday to enjoy shopping with her daughter. But when she stopped by Helping Women Period’s table, she got more than she expected and even learned about a different kind of poverty, as well as unique products.

“I actually had no idea that swimwear existed that was period-proof. I think it's exciting,” said Paulson.

The organization works with more than 200 nonprofits and schools to give free feminine products to those who need them most. Tait tells us 400,000 people live below the poverty line in Michigan and may not be able to afford these products, and one-in-four girls miss school because of it.

“People who experienced that are taught they have both period stigma and poverty stigma because we don't like to talk about poverty and we don't like to talk about periods,” said Tait.

She adds, the more we can talk about it and the more we can educate people, the less stigma there's going to be.

Right now, Helping Women Period is looking for places to partner with in West Michigan to place drop boxes for donations.

For more information on how you can help, or where you can get period products for free, check out their website here.

