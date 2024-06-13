'We are over 150 years old': How Grand Rapids' aging water infrastructure came to be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday’s water main break in Grand Rapids has raised questions about the city's aging water infrastructure. While the break affected far fewer people than an incident in March, concerns remain about when it might happen again and why.

The water system in Grand Rapids is aging, with some components dating back to the 1800s.

“Older infrastructure like this, it could be a crack around the pipe, could be longitudinally split, we've seen situations where top sections of pipe have completely blown off as well,” Water systems manager for Grand Rapids Wayne Jernberg explained on site of Thursday morning’s break.

“We have pipes that are older than this, but sometimes when you get some of the leaded joints, things like that on these pipes, things can happen.”

Water distribution in the city began in the late 1840s, initially provided by the privately-owned Grand Rapids Hydraulic Company.

Supply in the early days was said to have come from natural springs situated on hills within the city.

The company laid the fire iron pipe line under Monroe Street in 1857.

Grand Rapids held a vote in 1873, prompting the city to take over operations that year. They used approximately $250,000 to develop a new system.

The city was able to take over all of the infrastructure put in place by the Grand Rapids Hydraulic Company.

As of 1876, there was about eight miles of pipes being used in the city to distribute water.

In 2024, there are about 1,300 miles of water mains.

The city-managed water system launched their first major construction in 1908; the Coldbrook Pumping Station.

The Monroe Filtration Plant was built in 1912, treating water pulled from the Grand River. This approach would last for decades, into 1940.

Eventually, the city would begin getting it’s water supply from Lake Michigan.

In 1940, a transmission main was constructed in Ottawa County, initiating the switch from the Grand River. Another was built on Lake Michigan in 1992.

The water was being transported to Grand Rapids, and filtered at the Monroe Filtration Plant until 1962. The city then constructed the Lake Michigan Treatment Facility in West Olive.

Today, the city still pulls water from Lake Michigan, going directly into the same West Olive facility.

There, it undergoes screenings and chemical treatments before being pumped to Kent County via transmission mains.

Water is then distributed to neighborhood homes through what are called high-lift pumps.

This is accomplished with our current 1,300 miles of water mains, 16 tanks to store water, and 11 pump stations.

The Water Department is constantly assessing its systems to stay ahead of necessary repairs.

While Jernberg says the area where the break happened Thursday was not on the master plan for repairs, it could be adjusted if deemed necessary.

