‘We are absolutely devastated’: Fat Boy Burger announces closure after 70+ years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fat Boy Burger announced it will close its doors after more than 70 years.

The news comes months after the current owner sought to hand the keys to a new proprietor.

Challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic are cited as the beginning of a five-year struggle to keep the business running.

“We are absolutely devastated,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. “Before COVID, we had our most profitable year and we had just completed the process to add beer to the business. Things were looking bright! Like so many other restaurants, however, the pandemic hit us hard.”

Despite efforts to keep the restaurant afloat, the business says inflation and road construction exacerbated obstacles brought on during the post-pandemic years.

They plan to stay open until the end of September. Until then, community members are invited to stop by and pledge their support.

“If we can figure out a way to keep pushing on, we most certainly will!” the restaurant adds. “But for now, we are hoping that we can make it to the end of the month to allow our current staff ample time to secure new employment.”

Fat Boy Burger wishes to remind the public to consistently support small businesses over bigger corporations.

