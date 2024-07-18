'We actually have a concert rush battle plan': Businesses prep ahead of Trump's GR rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Donald Trump will hold his first rally after the assassination attempt here in West Michigan this Saturday.

The former president will be in downtown Grand Rapids inside Van Andel Arena.

Businesses are already working on how to handle the influx of people coming into the area.

"We call them our concert rushes night. We actually have a concert rush battle plan laminated in the office," Scholar Executive Chef Taylor Boeschenstein said.

Scholar's typical concert plan is usually for the night, but it is going to start much earlier this Saturday.

FOX 17

"Usually, what our event nights look like is a very strong rush in the beginning of the evening. Then we have that little bit of a lull while everybody's getting to the event," Boeschenstein added.

It still needs to be made clear what kind of street closures people will see in downtown Grand Rapids.

"Certainly the area around Van Andel Arena, you may see some closures that are a little bit more, especially near the arrival and the departure, you may see some locking down of areas, but it won't be very long," former Secret Service Agent Jason Russell told FOX 17.

Van Andel Arena could hold 12,000 people inside, and the number of people looking to see Trump could be much higher.

"There's just a lot of unknowns. I would say our primary concerns are parking and which roads are going to be closed," Boeschenstein said.

FOX 17

While we wait for answers on the layout around the arena, there's a good chance people will get some extra steps if you're in the area.

"Our staff constantly has to jump through the hurdle that is finding parking downtown, especially with events happening that can be even more challenging. With a presidential candidate coming to visit the Van Andel, that will certainly be something we'll have to navigate is getting to work," Boeschenstein said.

Scholar is on Ionia Avenue and is getting ready to celebrate its one-year of opening.

"We have not experienced an event of this of size," Boeschenstein said.

The restaurant, which has three floors, can pack in 300 people.

"We're trying to gauge exactly what Saturday is going to look like with Trump visiting the Van Andel," Boeschenstein said.

At Mosby's Popcorn, foot traffic is higher on the weekends.

FOX 17

"We're looking to help as many folks that choose to stop into Mosby's and grab some popcorn," Mosby's Owner Brian Mosby said.

There are already street closures in downtown Grand Rapids.

It's because of construction, and Trump's security plan will only add to that.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube