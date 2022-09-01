Watch Now
WATCH: Tips for health school lunches

Posted at 8:42 AM, Sep 01, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back-to-School means getting back into the swing of making school lunches!

Beth Eggleston, Nutritionist at Meijer, joined our the FOX 17 Morning crew to share a few tips for making sure your kid has healthy options.

Follow a formula — Make sure meals include some sort of fruit, veggie, protein, and grain. Visit the USDA's MyPlate for suggestions specific to your child's needs.
Use variety — Lots of colorful foods and different combinations can keep kids interested in their lunches
Get creative — Use ingredients of their favorite store-bought meals to make healthier versions— english muffins, pizza sauce, and cheese make a DIY pizza lunch!
Use Dips — The flavors and textures help picky kids to eat their veggies

