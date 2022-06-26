WATCH NOW: Fountain Street Church holds Inclusive Vigil for Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In response to Friday's ruling from the Supreme Court, today the congregation of Fountain Street Church in east Grand Rapids is holding a vigil, open to all who "need a space of healing and a place of humanity."

Rev. Christopher Roe said "We will continue to identify the voids of love and the gaps of justice in our society and imagine how Fountain Street Church can continue to “show up” to those gaps and be part of restoring a nation in which all can flourish and experience the fullness of their humanity," said Rev. Christopher Roe in a recent statement about the gathering.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

