WATCH: New GRPM exhibit will bring bats out of the dark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is sure to drive you bats as it brings these creatures out of the dark.

Visitors will learn that bats are beneficial, gentle animals through lifelike models, multisensory interactive displays and environmentally lifelike settings, like entering the exhibit through a gothic castle.

READ MORE: Exhibit on bats coming to Grand Rapids Public Museum this fall

The exhibit will open this Saturday, Sept. 18 -- just in time for the start of the Halloween season.