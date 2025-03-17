WATCH: Motorcyclist uses dirt trail to try to evade police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A motorcyclist who took off from police tried using a series of wooded trails to escape. Thanks to an assist from a Michigan State Police helicopter, officers were able to track them down.

Video released Monday morning shows the motorcyclist speed off from Grand Rapids police officers near Division Avenue and Burton Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 14. The police helicopter tracked the driver to the intersection of Buchanan Avenue and Plaster Creek Boulevard, where the motorcyclist took to a sidewalk, then turned onto a dirt path in some woods.

Thanks to the eye in the sky, officers on the ground were waiting for the driver at the other end of the trail. They pulled a u-turn, going back through the woods to Buchanan Avenue.

As the motorcycle pulls out of the green space, it smacked a car headed north. The motorcyclist ran back into the woods trying to hide, but officers took them into custody less than a minute after the crash.

Watch the full video below

Police pursuit of motorcyclist on a nature trail

Details of how the pursuit started and what the motorcyclist could be charged with have not yet been released.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube