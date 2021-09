GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you a parent of multiple children?

A semi-annual sale coming up from local organization Mothers of Multiples is for you.

The organization's goal is to help parents with multiple children get great prices on everything from clothes to toys.

The sale will be held Sept. 24-25 at Woodhaven Reformed Church and is free to attend.

For more information, visit GRMOMS.org.