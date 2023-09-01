WATCH LIVE: Ms. Wheelchair America Speech Night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 18 women from around the country are competing this weekend in Grand Rapids for the Ms. Wheelchair America title.

Competitors have had a few busy days filled with activities surrounding the competition.

Friday is Speech Night with all 18 women still in contention.

Each contestant will deliver a two-to-three-minute platform speech— based on the issue they will focus on if they become the title holder, such as healthcare, accessibility, education, etc.

Mary Free Bed is livestreaming Speech Night, which you can tune in to below.

2023 marks the second year the Mary Free Bed Guild has been the presenting sponsor of this national competition which highlights competitors’ achievement, disability advocacy and presentation skills.

Saturday is the Crowning Gala when the top five will be announced before judges reveal who will serve as Ms. Wheelchair America in 2024.

Each year, Ms. Wheelchair also awards one contestant with the People’s Choice Award— whoever earns the highest number of votes.

Each vote is $1, and there is no limit on the number of votes you can buy.

