Ms. Wheelchair America’s week of national competition begins in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competitors from around the country made their way to Grand Rapids this week for the 52nd annual Ms. Wheelchair America.

18 women will compete for the crown and the opportunity to serve as Ms. Wheelchair America in 2024.

Prior to making it to the national stage, competitors won titles in their home states.

2023 marks the second year the Mary Free Bed Guild has been the presenting sponsor of this national competition.

Competitors have a full schedule this week, which started Tuesday at Meijer Gardens with a scavenger hunt.

“The Grand Rapids area is so accessible, and I love to share it with all these people. All of the people, all the Grand Rapidians get to see all of these ladies in chairs and the ladies in chairs get to see all the Grand Rapidians,” Ms. Wheelchair America President Shelly Loose said.

The competition highlights competitors’ achievement, disability advocacy and presentation skills.

Jamie Junior, from the metro Detroit area, is representing the state of Michigan.

Her platform is centered around financial empowerment and stability for people with disabilities.

“We believe that it helps the title holders learn that they have a voice in that. They also can express their voice— they can use their voice— so we want them to learn their voice, to work on their voice and then to use their voice to be an advocate for people with disabilities throughout the country,” Loose added.

The competition will have two events that are open to the public— Finals Speech Night on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the Crowning Gala on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.— both will be held at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids.

You can also watch both events live on Mary Free Bed’s Facebook page.

