Grand Rapids Mayor Bliss delivers 8th State of the City address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What is the state of Grand Rapids? Mayor Rosalynn Bliss gave her annual speech Tuesday evening.

It was Mayor Bliss’s eighth address to the city since she was elected as mayor.

One major issue for Grand Rapids is the housing crisis.

The city previously set a goal of 9,000 new units by 2025; however, FOX 17 recently learned the city is not on track to meet that goal.

Mayor Bliss highlighted a few key projects Tuesday aimed at making a dent in the housing shortage.

Additionally, she talked about the Grand Rapids Police Department and the programs Chief Eric Winstrom started since taking over a little more than a year ago.

Tuesday’s State of the City address was a private event, which started at 6 p.m.

