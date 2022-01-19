WATCH LIVE: Grand Rapids holds public forum for police chief candidates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents have a chance to learn more about the finalists who hope to become the city’s next police chief at tonight’s community forum.

It’s a chance for people to ask questions or address concerns directly with the three candidates themselves, and it’s possible at least two will be confronted with what some community members call a controversial past.

Last week, City Manager Mark Washington accounted the finalists: current Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom.

It’s Jackson and Winstrom that may face tough feedback.

We recently learned that Jackson shot and killed a man in 1997. According to reports, the man who died ran during a traffic stop, and while Jackson said he fired shots during a struggle with him, some witnesses reported that Jackson shot the man while he was on the ground. Prosecutors ultimately decided not to charge Jackson.

Meanwhile, Winstrom’s incident happened more recently.

A Chicago Sun-Times article from this past September said his command area was supposedly not cooperative when the prosecutor’s office asked for more evidence in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl.

It went on to say that Winstrom asked the prosecutor in the case to do him a favor and charge the suspect in question because his team had a bad morale problem and if it didn’t happen, he wouldn’t be able to keep his team together.

It is not yet clear how much of this will play in tonight’s forum.

