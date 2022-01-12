Read the resumes of the 3 candidates for Grand Rapids police chief

Watch
Battle Creek Chief of Police Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom are the three finalists to be the next Chief of Police for the City of Grand Rapids.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 12, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three finalists in the search for Grand Rapids Police Department’s next police chief were announced Wednesday morning.

City Manager Mark Washington says the candidates are Battle Creek Chief of Police Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom.

Below you can read the resumes of the three finalists.

