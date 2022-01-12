Read the resumes of the 3 candidates for Grand Rapids police chief
Battle Creek Chief of Police Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom are the three finalists to be the next Chief of Police for the City of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three finalists in the search for Grand Rapids Police Department’s next police chief were announced Wednesday morning.
City Manager Mark Washington says the candidates are Battle Creek Chief of Police Jim Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom.
Below you can read the resumes of the three finalists.
Police Chief Candidate Cover Letters and Resumes by WXMI on Scribd
