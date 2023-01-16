WATCH LIVE: Fountain Street Church's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In downtown Grand Rapids, Fountain Street Church is hosting an event honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The day celebrates the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and is celebrated nationwide.

Princeton University educator and political commentator Eddie Glaude Jr will deliver the keynote address, highlighting the legacy of the civil rights icon.

Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton, and he's also a columnist for TIME Magazine and a contributor to MSNBC programs.

The event is backed by Davenport University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Grand Valley State University, with support from local sponsers.

“It’s so important to keep Dr. King’s message and legacy in mind as we navigate our difficult times,” GRCC Interim President Juan R. Olivarez said. “Each year we gather to celebrate his life and achievements. But also, we must look at where we are as a community and a nation, reflect on where we need to be and commit to getting there together.”

The event is free and open to the public. To watch it live, see below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube