WATCH: GRPD holds news conference on officer who fired weapon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne held a news conference Tuesday morning on an officer who fired a weapon during a traffic stop last week.

Payne said the vehicle involved in the traffic stop was stolen and had been involved in past incidents.

Though the investigation into the incident continues, Payne said it did not appear the officer fired his weapon intentionally.

The officer has been on leave while Michigan State Police investigates.

