WATCH AT 2:25: Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtable on new economic policy in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion in Grand Rapids Monday to go over her Make it in Michigan plan with some of the city’s younger residents.

She will be joined by Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks as well as Grand Valley State University Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies Director Megan Rydecki.

Watch the roundtable at 2:25 p.m.:



We’re told Make it in Michigan is an economic policy designed to continue landing projects that invest in the state’s future.

