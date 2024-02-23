Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

VP Kamala Harris visits small, Black-owned business in GR

Kamala Harris visits Grand Rapids
FOX 17
Kamala Harris visits Grand Rapids
Posted at 8:23 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 20:23:12-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris made an unannounced stop at a small business during her trip to Grand Rapids Thursday.

The VP’s office says she stopped at Della Soul Records, the first Black woman-owned vinyl record store in Grand Rapids.

Vice President Harris also bought a few things at Della Soul Records, including a Miles Davis record.

“VP Harris immediately shared that she had heard about me and my journey and wanted to meet me while she was in town. That’s dope!” the owner of Della Soul Records shared in a Facebook post Thursday after the visit.

VP Harris was in town Thursday for a stop on her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour.

READ MORE: VP Kamala Harris, Michigan state leaders address battle over reproductive rights

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book