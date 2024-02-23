VP Kamala Harris visits small, Black-owned business in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris made an unannounced stop at a small business during her trip to Grand Rapids Thursday.

The VP’s office says she stopped at Della Soul Records, the first Black woman-owned vinyl record store in Grand Rapids.

Unannounced stop at „Della Soul Records“ in Grand Rapids: @VP looking at records from Miles Davis and Co. and talks to the owner Della Marie Levi. pic.twitter.com/1PbACCaZ3e — Juliane Schäuble (@berlin_juliane) February 22, 2024

Vice President Harris also bought a few things at Della Soul Records, including a Miles Davis record.

“VP Harris immediately shared that she had heard about me and my journey and wanted to meet me while she was in town. That’s dope!” the owner of Della Soul Records shared in a Facebook post Thursday after the visit.

VP Harris was in town Thursday for a stop on her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour.

