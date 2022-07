GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit is hosting a mobile food pantry in Grand Rapids this weekend.

LINC UP tells us the pantry will be located at Greater Christ Temple this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The nonprofit adds they are seeking volunteers to assist in the event. Those interested in lending a hand are encouraged to connect with Samika at 616-881-0791.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube