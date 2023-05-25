Volunteers, Scouts place thousands of flags at veterans' graves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local Scout troops and other volunteers were in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, paying tribute to those who helped defend our country.

More than 5,000 flags were placed at the grave sites of fallen heroes at the Michigan Veterans Home Cemetery off Monroe Avenue ahead of Memorial Day.

"You can see how many people like, fought the war for us, to see how many people did and I thought, I think that's pretty cool," said Scout Madeline Schuring.

"It means that we kind of remember all the people who died in the wars and we remember them today," Scout Caroline Reinhard told FOX 17.

Wednesday's observance included a reciting of the Scout Promise, the Pledge of Allegiance and a final salute and performance of "Taps."

While family, residents and other volunteers have been placing flags individually over the years, the large-scale effort to blanket the cemetery with flags began more than 30 years ago.

Bob Porter helped with launching the effort, and says it's important that younger generations know what patriotism is, and the sacrifices our troops and veterans make.

"It was to give the kids the insight and the meaning of what our veterans, the price they paid for our freedom and stuff," said Bob Porter. "It's just kind of a generational transfer of knowledge and patriotism. I would hope so to make these kids realize that freedom isn't free."

The State Veterans Cemetery on the campus of the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids was dedicated back in May of 1886, and hosts the graves of veterans dating back to the Civil War.