Volunteers give comfort, hope to grieving children, teens

Ele’s Place is looking for volunteers.

The organization helps children and teens navigate the often tricky inner workings of grief— and volunteers are needed to help facilitate peer support groups.

It takes a special kind of person, but not always decades of specialized training.

Interested volunteers need to complete the online independent learning modules by July 11 and attend all 3 training sessions.

They’re holding 2 sessions via Zoom on July 16 and 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. The last training session is on July 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

You can find out more by emailing Elsie Colbert at ecolbert@elesplace.ogr or calling 616-301-1605 x5102.