Voigt Mill turbines and equipment found underground in front of the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In front of the Grand Rapids Public Museum was where the old Voigt Mill stood. Construction crews are unearthing pieces of its past that no one knew were still here.

“There is a series of metal gate inside that chamber that they could open and close.”

Alex Forist, Chief Curator of the Public Museum always knew that remains of the Voigt Mill were along the Grand River.

“What we didn't know is how much was left underground, and what it turns out is that almost all of the foundation, the basement, and the machinery, is still under there.”

Buried under ground since the 1950’s is the canal sluice gates and three water turbines that powered the mill. Forist explains,

“In their flour mill, they ground grain into flour, they had all kinds of grist mills and roller mills and dust arresters, all kinds of different machinery that was powered by waterpower.”

Crews made the discovery during construction of the museum’s new outdoor space, that when completed will have new walkways and better river access.

“We’re going with an adaptive reuse strategy. So, as you look around the site, you'll see fieldstones, you'll see bricks, you'll see different pieces of the old mill that are going to be reincorporated into the new construction.”

Alex was excited to discover that history was buried right in front on the museum.

“The whole time this was the front lawn of the museum, we've been walking over and there was just about a foot of topsoil on top of it. And underneath it, there's this huge chamber, there's these great big flume gates, there's all this machinery,”

For now, the crews are going to keep trying to remove the turbines to preserve the history that is no longer buried.

“It seems like every day that we have knew discoveries.”

Construction on this project is scheduled to be finished next spring and they plan on incorporating many of the found artifacts for the public to see.

