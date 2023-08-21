Violinist Lindsey Stirling to perform at the Van Andel Arena on December 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Violinist Lindsey Stirling is bringing her Snow Waltz Christmas Tour to Grand Rapids. Stirling will perform at the Van Andel Arena on December 5.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. A VIP sale will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. An artist presale will be held from Tuesday at 12 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment Program. More presale information for Citi cardmembers can be found here.

Stirling was a contestant on the fifth season of America’s Got Talent, which aired on NBC in 2010. She went on to become a quarter-finalist on the show.

Stirling’s first studio album, Lindsey Sterling, was released in 2012. It was followed by Shatter Me (2014), Brave Enough (2016), and Warmer in the Winter (2017). Her latest studio album, Snow Waltz, was released in 2022.

Stirling was also a contestant in Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, which aired on ABC in 2017. In the season, Stirling was paired with professional partner Mark Ballas. The two went on to become the runners-up of the season.

“I always love touring, but touring at Christmas is my absolute favorite and I think this year’s Christmas show is going to be the best one yet,” said Stirling.

