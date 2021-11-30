Vigil held Ashley Young who went missing three years ago in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ashley Young went missing three years ago in Grand Rapids and later her body parts were found in someone’s basement.

A small group held a vigil in the snow on November 29, 2021, in remembrance of Ashley Young whose body parts were found in the basement of Jared Chance’s home.

Young’s family states that parts of her body are still missing.

“She was loving, she would help anyone do anything, even whether she knew them or not. She would help them” one person said. “She was she would love to sing and dance and she would be dancing throughout the house even when she was little. And she loved music. She loved people in different cultures. She was an amazing person.”

Chance is currently serving one to two hundred in prison and the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the sentence again him. Chances parents were given a few weeks in jail and one-year probation for helping him hide Ashley’s body.