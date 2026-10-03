Video shows Kalamazoo County deputy shot, cruiser stolen before 3-county chase in southwest Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Newly released video shows a man skipping away from a wounded Kalamazoo County deputy before investigators say he stole the deputy's patrol vehicle and led law enforcement on a chase through three southwest Michigan counties in July.

On the morning of July 17, Deputy Kaleb Mortimer responded to East A-B Avenue, northwest of Richland Township, after reports of a man trying to break into vehicles. Investigators later identified the man as Jaylen Lipsey.

WATCH: Kalamazoo County deputy shot, cruiser stolen before 3-county chase

Kalamazoo County deputy shot, cruiser stolen before 3-county chase

In video obtained by FOX 17 through the Freedom of Information Act, Deputy Mortimer can be heard telling Lipsey to stop as he approached him.

After a foot chase, Lipsey went to the ground. But as Mortimer tried to cuff him, the video shows Lipsey resisting again.

Investigators allege Lipsey grabbed for Mortimer's firearm. In the struggle, they say the gun discharged, striking the deputy in his thigh.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office redacted the next portion of the video. Court documents describe what investigators say happened during that section. According to those documents, Lipsey allegedly pointed the gun at Mortimer's head and attempted to fire — but the weapon didn't discharge.

Video shows Lipsey skipping away from the wounded deputy, tossing the gun before taking off in the patrol vehicle.

Investigators say Lipsey reached speeds of up to 125 mph during the chase. They also say Lipsey drove through red lights, dodged roadblocks and avoided multiple spike-strip attempts. After a chase of about 30 miles through three counties, a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy intentionally struck the stolen patrol vehicle, bringing the pursuit to an end.

Lipsey faces multiple felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, disarming a police officer, and fleeing and eluding. He is expected back in court later this month.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube