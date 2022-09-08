Watch Now
Victim in weekend Grand Rapids shooting identified

GRPD Cruiser
FOX 17
Posted at 2:05 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 14:05:29-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man killed in a Grand Rapids shooting over the weekend has been identified.

Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, died early Sunday morning despite police efforts to revive him, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We're told the shooting occurred at Le Petit Chateau on Division Avenue.

A woman was also shot but is expected to survive, police say.

The public is not believed to be in any danger.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

