Victim in Sunday shooting out of Grand Rapids identified

FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Sunday night in Grand Rapids.

Randy Campbell was found by first responders after a reported shooting near Logan Street and Diamond Avenue on August 10. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled Campbell's death a homicide.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department. Anyone with information on it is asked to contact the department's major case team at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

