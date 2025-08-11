Victim in Sunday shooting out of Grand Rapids identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Sunday night in Grand Rapids.

Randy Campbell was found by first responders after a reported shooting near Logan Street and Diamond Avenue on August 10. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled Campbell's death a homicide.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department. Anyone with information on it is asked to contact the department's major case team at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

