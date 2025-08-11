GRPD Investigating Fatal Shooting on City's Southeast Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday evening on the city's Southeast Side.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Logan Street SE and Diamond Ave SE around 7:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders located an adult male victim and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man, and there's no word from GRPD as to whether a suspect is in custody.

The investigation has been taken over by the Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team, and the incident remains under active investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

No further details about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.

