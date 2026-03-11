Victim in deadly Grand Rapids assault identified, suspect charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man killed in an attack on Monday in Grand Rapids was a land lord who was in the process of evicting a renter, according to evidence entered into court.

On Wednesday, Najee Franklin was charged with open murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. The 33-year-old is accused of killing Vincenzo Palmeri outside a home on Palmer Street near Coit Avenue on March 9.

A neighbor shared video captured in the minutes after the attack, showing a man walking around with a baseball bat. Officers then arrested him and moved to provide medical aid to Palmeri.

WATCH: Video of deadly assault aftermath

Aftermath of deadly assault

“I commend our officers for their actions,” said Interim Chief Joe Trigg. “Some immediately rendered aid to Mr. Palmeri while others secured the suspect and worked to keep neighbors out of harm’s way. This is a tragic situation for all involved.”

The medical examiner ruled Palmeri's death as a homicide.

Detectives determined the situation started on Monday when Franklin came into the house through the back window, according to court documents. Another person renting a room of the home told police Franklin had first tired the door, but found his key did not work.

The roommate and Franklin argued with each other before the roommate called Palmeri, who owned the hom, to report the situation.

When Palmeri arrived, the roommate said he had a baseball bat in hand, per court records.

He tried to enter the back door, but had to walk around to the front, the roommate told investigators. As he climbed the porch steps, Franklin burst through the front door, tackling Palmeri into the front yard.

On top of the 53-year-old, Franklin punched him multiple times. A neighbor from across the street who tried to break up the fight was not successful. Franklin then wrestled away the bat, using it to hit Palmeri in the head, according to court records.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Najee Franklin.

Franklin then chased after the roommate, striking them in the back with the bat, said investigators.

Detectives noted a surveillance camera at a neighboring home captured the situation on video.

Frankling allegedly admitted to police he hit Palmeri in the head with the bat.

If convicted on the murder charge, Franklin could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

