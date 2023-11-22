Veterans, service members honored at GRR with Operation: Handshake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Veterans and active service members were given a warm welcome as they flew into Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) Wednesday.

Operation Handshake is a show of support for those who pledge service to their country.

Blue Star Mothers, Patriot Guard Riders and the general public were lined up outside concourse exits, singing patriotic songs and holding American flags.

“There's all there's a lot of people that, you know, they give their time and efforts, you know, all around the world,” says Ken Mol with the Grand Rapids Young Marines. “And we just want to let them know when they come to Grand Rapids that … we appreciate them and that it's a great welcoming.”

Operation Handshake started at 8 a.m. and continues through the evening.

READ MORE: Over 154K expected to fly out of GRR over Thanksgiving holiday

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube