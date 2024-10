Spotty service today? If you're on Verizon and in Grand Rapids, it could be because of an issue reported Wednesday morning.

A 'known issue' has been causing signal disruption for Verizon customers since just before 1 a.m.

Issues reported include intermittent loss of signal and an inability to send or receive messages.

According to their network status checker, technicians for the telecommunications giant are working to resolve the issue and expect service to be stabilized around 10 a.m.