Vehicle crushes, kills man in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was killed when the vehicle he was working on came down and crushed him, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD says the tragic accident happened Saturday afternoon on North Avenue.

Officers say the man was working on a vehicle at his home when the vehicle came off the blocks or jacks holding it up.

It fell, landed on the man and crushed him to death.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

North Avenue was closed from Spencer Street to Ames Street for a while Saturday and has since been reopened.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube