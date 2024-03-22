GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids property rights came under the microscope Thursday as the debate over the historic Vander Jagt mansion continues.

"The only reason that we're standing up to this, because we've been under scrutiny from a handful of neighbors for over two and a half years," Vander Jagt owner TJ Budzynski said. "We've had over 50 citations, and all we've held is a family wedding, and a family reunion and my mom's retirement party. So, if that's excessive, I don't what to tell you," Budzynski said.

'Vander Jagt' decision could affect all of Grand Rapids

The city's zoning board clarified the code that led to those citations Thursday.

"This would be an interpretation. Again, that applies to all residential properties throughout the city," Zoning Board Member Mary Swanson said.

The board's decision is twofold:



Fundraisers can happen within two districts: mixed-use commercial and on properties approved for institutional use.

The time spent preparing and hosting private events at a residential home — can't exceed the time spent living there.

"If they are using primarily for events, or anything that is impacting the residential character of the neighborhood. And then we are looking at the issue of having an event play other than space in the middle of a residential neighborhood for which it's not designed to hold," Zoning Board Member Courtney Schaffer said.

This outcome isn't ideal for owners TJ and Max Budzynski.

"Why are we under persecution for what it could be. When nothing has been done. It's a residential home, it's zoned residential. We've been using as a residence. It's our second home. Were there more than our primary house because we're working on it so much.

The Riverside Park Neighborhood is torn. Some neighbors boast signs, reading: "Save the Vander Jagt, preserving a historic neighborhood treasure."

Others say "Shutdown the Vander Jagt keep our neighborhood residential."

"I have a photo of a box truck trying to get down Foster Street during the Kids Food Basket event. What happens when first responder can't get down the street because of the on street parking that they use," neighbor Pam Allard said.

"Someone has a Super Bowl party as that's been mentioned, that can be 20-30 cars parked on the street, who's to determine if that's a private event, whatever. So as a neighbor who is directly affected by this with a shared property line, I have no objections to what they're doing at the house currently," neighbor Adam Ketner said

All of this started after the mansion hosted a book signing to benefit Kids' Food Basket.

The couple claims the city initially told them they could host four nonprofit events yearly with the proper permits. Now, they won't be able to.

"I guess that's the biggest setback for me is that if we're only asking to open up our doors four times a year, is that excessive. I wouldn't think so. The benefit of a good cause four times a year, how is that bad." Budzynski said.

The city couldn't comment on the issue, citing pending litigation. A judge was waiting to hear how and if the zoning board ruled on these issues.

A court date has not been set.

