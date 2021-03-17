Van Andel Institute works to educate children on vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just two weeks after we talked with doctors in West Michigan about how the COVID vaccine could impact kids, Moderna has announced its testing its COVID vaccine on children.

The Van Andel Institute says this is an important time to make sure your children are educated on what vaccines are and what they can do.

The organization launched VacciNation, an online education program to help kids grades 3-8 explore science and history to unwrap the mystery of vaccines by exploring common questions like how they work, if they are safe, how they were invented, etc.