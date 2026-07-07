US men's national team falls to Belgium, but Grand Rapids fans celebrate the World Cup run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 150 fans packed Speak EZ Lounge in downtown Grand Rapids Monday to watch the U.S. men's national team take on Belgium in the World Cup round of 16.

The result wasn't what fans hoped for, with the U.S team losing 4-1,but the energy inside the bar told a different story about how far the team has come.

WXMI Team USA lost to Belgium 4-1, but fans still packed Speak EZ for a great night.

Jackson Day, who is a huge fan of the USMNT, said the atmosphere at the lounge made the experience special.

"We're super excited here, especially in Grand Rapids. I've been coming to this bar for most of the World Cup, and it's electric, and you can tell the vibes here are great," Day said.

WXMI Over 150 fans packed Speak EZ for the round of 16 World Cup match up.

Victor Perez, has been coming to Speak EZ for years, drew a comparison to one of America's most beloved sporting traditions to capture the moment.

"It's summer. If Americans love Monday Night Football, this is the closest we will get to Monday Night Football. It's in Seattle. The Americans are buzzing. USA is going to win." Perez said.

WXMI Fans cheering after the one and only U.S goal.

Perez also helped set expectations for first-timers like Andrew Ferreira, traveled from Boston to take in the experience.

"You expect camaraderie, you expect the atmosphere, and you expect a friend to be with you at the game," Perez said.

For Day, watching a team he grew up rooting for compete at this level carried real meaning.

WXMI Team USA vs Belgium bracket.

"It's been so awesome, you know, growing up playing soccer my whole life. It's awesome seeing the USA progress a lot and be able to be in a position where we're being really competitive. It's awesome," Day said.

The U.S. men's national team's run may be over, but the energy it generated throughout the tournament left a lasting impression on fans in Grand Rapids.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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