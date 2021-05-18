Uptown Grand Rapids working on district beautification projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Uptown Grand Rapids has been working on a fleet of improvements and beautification projects, district-wide.

At the beginning of the year, Uptown partnered with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc to add a boots-on-the-ground maintenance presence to the entire district, according to a news release Tuesday.

These ambassadors are charged with emptying trash cans, removing graffiti, handling rubbish removal along curbsides, serving as stewards of information to visitors and guests and more.

To support local artists and add “visual impact” to the district, Uptown sponsored a mural, which will be located on the Matchbox Diner building in Eastown.

In addition, the district’s landscape has been improved thanks to a partnership with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, who have planted 50 new trees throughout the area. There’s also been a revamp of all public beds and garden areas, including fresh mulch, and the addition of galvanized trough-style planters.

Last year, Uptown kicked off its Façade Improvement Program, created to support business and property owners by providing applicants a reimbursement toward façade rehabilitations.

Approved projects so far include 967 Cherry Street – the location of the long-standing Cherie Inn – and 1048 Wealthy Street, the soon-to-be home of Paddle North, a new business in the area.

These projects are expected to be completed by the end of the year.