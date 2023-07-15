Uptown Church Summer Celebration brings together community members, law enforcement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids church held a special event this weekend in an effort to bring together community members and local law enforcement.

The Uptown Church Summer Celebration took place at the church Saturday afternoon.

“When I became senior pastor here at Uptown Church, this was one of the things that was in my vision is to bring law enforcement and community together,” Pastor Gregory Amunga said.

This event was free to attend and included fun for people of all ages.

“One of the models of our church is ‘everyone is welcome. Everyone has value. No one is left behind.’ And I think that because of everything that goes on in our communities, sometimes people feel like they are left behind and they have no value. So, one of the things that I wanted to do here, more than anything, start building those relationships,” Pastor Greg said.

The Summer Celebration included arts and crafts, face painting, a bounce house, games, live music and entertainment, community resources and, of course, lots of food.

Our FOX 17 team got to see the Conquerors Strength Team perform while we were there— bending horseshoes with their bare hands, while one team member bent a steel bar with his teeth!

“One of the things I wanted to do was build relationships, and what better way to build relationships than with food and activities,” Pastor Greg said. “Just bring everybody together, just having a good time.”

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom and Deputy Chief Kristen Rogers were among those in attendance.

“Because of everything that was going on in our community and the narrative that was going on worldwide, you know, I wanted to set our own narrative in Grand Rapids. So, if we set our own narrative, then no one else can tell us what it is,” Pastor Greg explained. “That’s about building relationships first. So we start building relationships with the kids, while they’re young. Then, as they get older, Officer Bill knows who Little Johnny is and Little Johnny knows who Officer Bill is so we don’t have mistakes, see, and mistakes happen because you don’t have the relationship.”

If you missed out on Saturday’s event, Pastor Greg says the church holds its Summer Celebration every year.

He also told us about another event that’s coming up called Fishing with the Po-Po— where kids get to spend the day fishing with local law enforcement officers on Lake Pettit in Newaygo County.

Fishing with the Po-Po will take place on Saturday, August 5.

