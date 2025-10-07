UPDATE: What's moving into the former Creston Brewery Taproom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several months after Saugatuck Brewing Company closed its Creston Brewery Taproom, we know what’s moving in.

LaFontsee Galleries and Framing is calling the Creston Neighborhood its new home.

“This move is about more than a change of address,” LaFontsee Galleries Owner Kate Meyer said in an email. “It’s about creating a vibrant new home that honors the building’s history while ensuring we can continue exceeding expectations for decades to come. The Creston neighborhood is experiencing a renaissance, and we’re excited to be part of its energy and growth.”

The gallery announced that it plans to start renovations on the property at the beginning of the year and anticipates opening in April.

Saugatuck Brewing Company closed its taproom locations both in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo back in March.

FOX 17

"In today's evolving industry, we're making the difficult choice toward growing our presence through distribution," said Saugatuck Brewing CEO John Miller in a statement earlier this year.

LaFontsee Galleries and Framing was founded in 1987 and has since grown into a destination showcasing the work of Midwest artists. Much of the work highlighted on the company’s website focuses on contemporary art. The prices range anywhere from $100 to $10,000.

They currently feature 60-plus artists across the company’s locations in Grand Rapids and Douglas.

“LaFontsee Galleries’ move to the Creston Business District is a significant addition to one of Grand Rapids’ most culturally rich and walkable neighborhoods. Their presence strengthens both the arts community and our city’s economic vitality, ensuring that artists and residents alike continue to thrive,” City of Grand Rapids Retail Retention & Attraction Specialist Richard App said.

