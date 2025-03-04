Creston neighborhood 'confused' after taproom's closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of restaurant closings and openings have recently come to Grand Rapids' Creston neighborhood, including the Saugatuck Brewing Company's Creston Taproom.

On Monday, the brewery announced it was shutting down its Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo taprooms, effective immediately.

"In today's evolving industry, we're making the difficult choice toward growing our presence through distribution," said CEO John Miller in a statement.

FOX 17

READ MORE: Saugatuck Brewing Co. announces taproom closures in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo

In an interview with FOX 17 on Tuesday, the Creston Neighborhood Association called the taproom an "anchor" for businesses on Plainfield Avenue.

"Good beer, good food and really good staff," said interim Executive Director Kristina Colby.

"These closures are a little confusing," she said. "We're not really sure which direction it's going, if it's going to be a citywide, a nationwide or a global problem."

In addition to the taproom, Fat Boy Burgers, another restaurant located on Plainfield Avenue, has closed this calendar year.

On Tuesday, a sign on its front door said "something new" was arriving in the summer.

Farther down the road, River North Public House recently posted to its Facebook page that it needed "support" to keep its doors open.

"Transparency matters and we want to be real with you. Our neighborhood restaurant and bar is at a crossroads," read the post in part.

In a phone call conversation with FOX 17, the restaurant said it had received an outpouring of support from the neighborhood since the message was posted.

River North Public House also plans to host a nonprofit night out on Wednesday, March 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"I think it goes to show, now more than ever, the importance of local community, local economy and putting your dollar where your residents are," Colby said.

Despite closings, other businesses are only beginning.

In the lobby of The Current, a newly built apartment building on Planfield Avenue, a new Quickwater Coffee location has opened up.

FOX 17

"It just feels fresh," said barista Stella Cizauskas, who was originally employed at Quickwater's Rockford location. "It's a very welcoming place where you can either meet a friend and talk for hours or you can just come and do your work."

The Lofts on Grove, another nearby apartment complex, will soon house FIKA, a plant-based, gluten-free brunch spot.

"New apartments coming in, new residents coming in," Colby said. "We really work in tandem to grow as a community."

Creston neighborhood 'confused' after taproom's closing

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube