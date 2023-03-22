Two suspects arrested for carrying concealed weapons at the Rapid Central Station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two suspects were taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon at the Rapid Central Station on Monday.

According to the City of Grand Rapids, police responded to a call after Rapid security was advised that threats had been made, and that some of the suspects were in possession of guns.

One of the two suspects is 18 years old. The other is 16 years old.

Despite a post on social media that claimed a bus was stolen, the City of Grand Rapids confirmed to FOX 17 that there were no reports of a bus being stolen.

