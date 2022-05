GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a dispute broke out in Campau Park this afternoon, Grand Rapids Police were called to the scene and two adult males were taken to the hospital.

One suffered non-life threatening injuries, say police, but the other sustained injuries that were life-threatening.

Police also confirmed that gunfire was not a factor in the incident.

Two adult males are currently in custody. However, police are still investigating the causes and circumstances of the fight.