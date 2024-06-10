Tucker Carlson & Kid Rock announce Sept. 20 date in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tucker Carlson's first Nationwide Arena Tour was announced Monday and includes a visit to Grand Rapids.

The conservative political commentator will appear Sept. 20 at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids.

He will be joined by special guest Kid Rock.

According to Monday's announcement, "As the presidential election unfolds this fall, Tucker will be reacting live to the latest developments and joined on stage by some of the smartest, most interesting people in America.

'I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America. We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the Establishment will be losing their minds,' said Tucker Carlson."

The tour will start Sept. 4 in Phoenix and conclude Sept. 28 in Jacksonville, Fla. Grand Rapids will mark the 10th stop of 15 scheduled appearances.

