Trinity Health St. Mary's hospital in lockdown after bomb threat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are on scene and investigating after a bomb threat at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Just before 10:00 pm, police say they responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's hospital.

According to Grand Rapids police, a person set down a bag near the hospital and said there was a bomb in it.

A bomb threat at St. Mary's in Grand Rapids. A @GrandRapidsPD suits up in what looks like bomb gear. pic.twitter.com/MCqEZ14TDy — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) February 10, 2023

A suspect has been detained, police confirmed.

The bomb squad is working to learn more about the bag. At this time, police don’t believe that the threat is credible.

The hospital is in lockdown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will share more information as it becomes available.

