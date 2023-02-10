Watch Now
Trinity Health St. Mary's hospital in lockdown after bomb threat

Posted at 10:52 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 22:56:00-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are on scene and investigating after a bomb threat at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Just before 10:00 pm, police say they responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's hospital.

According to Grand Rapids police, a person set down a bag near the hospital and said there was a bomb in it.

A suspect has been detained, police confirmed.

The bomb squad is working to learn more about the bag. At this time, police don’t believe that the threat is credible.

The hospital is in lockdown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will share more information as it becomes available.

