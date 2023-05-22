Trinity Health holds 'wall-breaking' ceremony for behavioral health facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids healthcare center held not a groundbreaking but a “wall-breaking” ceremony Monday.

Trinity Health took a sledgehammer to what will eventually become a behavioral crisis care center.

“The emergency departments within the city, often the criminal justice system, are often places where folks seek care for mental health services or are the recipients of issues that have come about because of a mental health crisis,” says Matt Biersack, M.D. “That's the gap that this has focused on; it's about creating a space for anyone who needs it, for those that are having a mental health crisis and mental health emergency.”

The behavioral health center is expected to open in 2024. It will be operated in partnership with Network 180, a mental health service based in Grand Rapids.

