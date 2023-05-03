Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Trinity Health Grand Rapids rated 'A' for patient safety

Trinity health logo.JPG
Trinity Health
Trinity health logo.JPG
Posted at 10:04 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 10:04:06-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Leapfrog Group has awarded an “A” rating to Trinity Health’s Grand Rapids hospital for patient safety.

We’re told the Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization that grades U.S. hospitals based on 30 factors impacting patient safety, including accidents, errors, infections and injuries.

“Receiving an A grade from Leapfrog is a tremendous achievement and a great assurance to the Grand Rapids community that patient safety standards inside our hospital are second to none,” says Matt Biersack, M.D. “I am so grateful to all our colleagues and medical staff for continuing to deliver safe, high-quality health care.”

The healthcare provider explains the Hospital Safety Grade is the only ratings program of its kind that focuses mainly on errors made toward patients. It is peer reviewed and made publicly available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather